Even if you've never heard of Gigi Gryce, it's likely that you've heard his music. The saxophonist worked with and wrote for some of the giants of the industry, including Thelonious Monk and Quincy Jones. But after a short career, he gave it all up to become a schoolteacher. Karla Davis talks with the author of a new book about Gryce on All Things Considered.

Copyright 2002 NPR