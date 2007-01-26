© 2022 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Favorites from the Sundance Festival

By Renee Montagne,
Kenneth Turan
Published January 26, 2007 at 6:00 AM EST

As the Sundance Film Festival wraps up, several films stand out. Among them are Once, a film from Ireland featuring street musicians who fall in love and Away from Her, a poignant drama about Alzheimer's disease, directed by actress Sarah Polley, which gives Julie Christie a late-career starring vehicle.

Also of interest: the documentary In the Shadow of the Moon, which has terrific NASA footage — including some never-before-seen images — and stories from every living person who has stepped on the moon.

This year's festival may not produce a breakout hit like Little Miss Sunshine, but there are some hopes for a John Cusack film, Grace Is Gone. Cusack plays a man left to care for two daughters after his wife is killed while serving in Iraq.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Renee Montagne
Renee Montagne, one of the best-known names in public radio, is a special correspondent and host for NPR News.
See stories by Renee Montagne
Kenneth Turan
Kenneth Turan is the film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR's Morning Edition, as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes. He has been a staff writer for the Washington Post and TV Guide, and served as the Times' book review editor.
See stories by Kenneth Turan