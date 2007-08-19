© 2022 WMUK
Fashion Policing: Senate Bill Would Protect Designs

Published August 19, 2007 at 8:00 AM EDT

Just like the makers of movies, music and books, fashion designers are plagued by cheap imitations of their creations. However, designers have little legal recourse compared with the others.

That may be about to change. New York Democrat Charles Schumer has introduced a bill in the Senate that would extend copyright protection to designs. A similar bill has been under consideration in the House since last year.

Steven Lindner, a faculty member in the design and management program at Parsons, The New School for Design in New York, thinks the legislation is unnecessary and would be difficult to enforce. Lindner, who is also a consultant to the fashion industry, speaks with Liane Hansen.

