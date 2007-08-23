Arts Boards Struggle with Changing Roles
Recent criticism of Smithsonian mismanagement and corruption has come to haunt its Board of Regents. But ineffective governance by the board of a nonprofit organization is not a problem unique to the Smithsonian.
As arts and cultural nonprofits around the country grow and change, so too do the responsibilities of their boards, often made up of well-heeled fundraisers.
Corrected: August 24, 2007 at 11:43 AM EDT
The co-editor of "The Art of Governance," quoted in the archived audio for this story, is misidentified. Her name is Jaan Whitehead.