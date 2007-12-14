© 2022 WMUK
Film Version of 'Kite Runner' Faithful to Book

By Kenneth Turan
Published December 14, 2007 at 6:00 AM EST

Children in Afghanistan are at the center of The Kite Runner, the bestselling book by Khalid Hosseni that has been made into a film. The film, like the novel, breaks into two parts. Initially it's the tale of childhood friendship and betrayal in peaceful, pre-war Afghanistan. Then, after an unexpected phone call, it becomes the story of how that relationship plays out when its characters become adults.

Kenneth Turan
Kenneth Turan is the film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR's Morning Edition, as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes. He has been a staff writer for the Washington Post and TV Guide, and served as the Times' book review editor.
