'Persepolis' Strikes a Chord with Young Iranians

By Mike Shuster
Published March 28, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

Persepolis, an animated film about growing up in post-revolutionary Iran, was nominated for an Oscar this year. The movie's critical attitude toward the Iranian revolution and the Islamic republic led Iran's government to denounce it. Many who have watched the movie say they identify with the film's main character, a young woman who struggles to maintain her mental stability, as Iranians live through tumultuous times.

Mike Shuster
Mike Shuster is an award-winning diplomatic correspondent and roving foreign correspondent for NPR News. He is based at NPR West, in Culver City, CA. When not traveling outside the U.S., Shuster covers issues of nuclear non-proliferation and weapons of mass destruction, terrorism, and the Pacific Rim.