Trying To Merge Into Heavy Traffic? Try Rochambeau

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Marco Sanchez was in traffic in Houston. Another driver was trying, forever, to come into his lane. So Marco thought, how about a game of rock paper scissors?

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

MARCO SANCHEZ: Paper, rock, scissors - I'll let you in if you win.

GREENE: He posted video of him losing and letting the guy in.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

SANCHEZ: Ah, go for it man (laughter).

(Laughter) Funny except for the part about Houston having traffic so nasty drivers have time to play games out their windows. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.