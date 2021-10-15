A UK bakery is embroiled in an illegal sprinkle scandal

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez.

A British bakery called Get Baked has gotten in trouble for using illegal substances in their offerings. But despite what the name may suggest, we're not talking about special brownies here. The bakery has been using American sprinkles on their cookies, which contain a food dye that's illegal in the U.K., so now the bakery has been banned from using them. Owner Rich Myers says British sprinkles are rubbish, so you can sprinkle that a win for America.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.