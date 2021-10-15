© 2022 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather related closings and delays

The World Wide Fund for Nature needs people to look at walruses

Published October 15, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Scientists want volunteers for a task that resembles the game Where's Waldo? - except it's Where's Walrus? The World Wide Fund for Nature wants people to identify and count walruses. The group is obtaining satellite images from Arctic regions. They will distribute the images to walrus detectives, who can be as young as 10 with parental permission. The five-year project is meant to track how the walruses are affected by climate change. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.