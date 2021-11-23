Despite the holiday crunch, Beanie Babies should be in the hands of customers

© 2022 WMUK
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Supply chain issues even affect Beanie Babies. Ty Warner, owner of the Beanie Baby brand, had trouble getting his miniature stuffed animals out of Chinese factories so he found a holiday workaround. He booked 150 flights to airlift his product straight to his Illinois warehouse. I have so many questions like, do the Beanie Babies fly first class? And what do the flight attendants make of all this? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.