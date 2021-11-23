Pee-wee Herman is hosting a special radio episode on KCRW

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The newest DJ at our member station KCRW is Pee-wee Herman.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "PEE-WEE'S BIG ADVENTURE")

PAUL REUBENS: (As Pee-wee Herman) I know you are, but what am I?

MARK HOLTON: (As Francis Buxton) You're a nerd.

REUBENS: (As Pee-wee Herman) I know you are, but what am I?

HOLTON: (As Francis Buxton) You're an idiot.

REUBENS: (As Pee-wee Herman) I know you are, but what am I?

INSKEEP: Comedian Paul Reubens, who plays the character, begged the station for his own show, and his wish was granted - sort of. He'll be spinning records for a day at the station in Santa Monica.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Pee-wee told KCRW he wears size small headphones. There are sizes? I'll take a medium, like my T-shirt. As far as what kind of music the character might pick, fans of the film "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" might remember when he fired up a jukebox to save himself from a biker gang with a dance.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "PEE-WEE'S BIG ADVENTURE")

REUBENS: (As Pee-wee Herman, laughter) Break dance.

INSKEEP: OK. For this big day, Pee-wee has invited friends from his playhouse to join him on the radio, including Chairry the chair.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "PEE-WEE'S PLAYHOUSE")

ALISON MORK: (As Chairry) You sure look sparkly, Pee-wee.

REUBENS: (As Pee-wee Herman) Thank you, Chairry, so do you. You always do.

MORK: (As Chairry) I might say the same of you.

REUBENS: (As Pee-wee Herman) Chairry, I've been teasing you a lot lately, and I want you to know I'm sorry.

MORK: (As Chairry) Come over here and sit on me.

MARTINEZ: This isn't Pee-wee's first appearance on KCRW. He picked a few songs on the station's guest DJ project in 2016. His list was surprisingly heavy on soul and funk. He spoke with Mathieu Schreyer about Curtis Mayfield's "Superfly."

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

REUBENS: You hear, like, four notes of it and you know what it is. And you go crazy.

MATHIEU SCHREYER: You like to go crazy to music, don't you?

REUBENS: Absolutely. Isn't that the point?

SCHREYER: It is the point. But some people like more intellectual music. You like the kind of get on your feet and dance stuff.

REUBENS: Oh, dude, I feel this music.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SUPERFLY")

CURTIS MAYFIELD: (Singing) Taking all that we can take.

INSKEEP: It's only a one-day gig. You can catch Pee-wee hosting this Friday evening.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SUPERFLY")

MAYFIELD: (Singing) Trying to get over. Trying to get over. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.