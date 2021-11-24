An Australian man is cited for driving what looks like a motorized cooler

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A man in Australia was cited for driving without a license. It's what he was driving that makes this interesting - a black metal cart with chrome running boards, a small engine in the back, handlebars and brakes. And the seat was a big blue ice chest - a motorized cooler. His ride has been impounded by the Swan Hill Police for 30 days, so he should get it back just in time for Christmas. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.