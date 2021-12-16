Police in South Carolina are searching for a fugitive hog

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. South Carolina police are searching for a fugitive hog. Authorities in Sumter say it's, quote, "wreaking havoc," digging up local yards. But luckily people have experience with this. Last month in Sumter, a pig was blocking traffic, a road hog. So for this pig in a china shop, police calmly put out a description so you can watch out. You'll know the fugitive because it's 200 pounds, pink and elusive. And it's a pig. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.