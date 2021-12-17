12-year-old girl becomes the youngest graduate of Broward College

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A college biology professor in Florida asked students to find an object and swipe it for bacteria. Students picked objects around them, like their desktops or phones, but one student had a different object at hand. She pulled her teddy bear from her backpack. It was really only then that other college students realized she was 10. Sawsan Ahmed is much older now, and at 12, she just became the youngest ever graduate of Broward College. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.