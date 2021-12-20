Tennessee professor hid a cash prize on campus. The clue was in the syllabus

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

If you're a college student, reading your syllabus could be a good way to start off a semester. University of Tennessee professor recently taught his students that blowing it off could cost you. His name is Kenyon Wilson. And just to see who was reading closely, he added an Easter egg to the course outline. It said, free to the first who claims, with a locker number and combination. In it, a $50 bill - no strings attached - but, of course, nobody claimed it.

