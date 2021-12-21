Scientists discover the fossilized remains of an ancient millipede in England

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Bugs are generally small, creepy, and you can't always tell if they're dangerous. Well, English scientists discovered the prehistoric remains of a bug that checks those boxes, except it's not small. They found a millipede that was more than 8 feet long, nearly 2 feet wide and weighed more than a hundred pounds, officially crowning it the biggest bug that ever lived and now what my nightmare will be about when I go to sleep tonight. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.