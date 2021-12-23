© 2022 WMUK
Maryland neighborhood's holiday lights are a display of connection and love

Published December 23, 2021 at 6:09 AM EST

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. It started with a simple gesture. Last Christmas, Matt Riggs hung a string of Christmas lights from his home to his neighbor's. You see, his neighbor, Kim Morton, was feeling down. This was Matt's way of reaching out, showing they were connected. Others on the street in Baltimore County did the same, and a massive light display was made. It's back again this year. And the centerpiece - a lighted sign that reads love lives here. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.