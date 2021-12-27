Habitat For Humanity creates its first 3D-printed home

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Habitat for Humanity have created their first-ever 3D-printed home. That's, of course, the organization that provides affordable housing. The printing technology meant it took just 12 hours to build a 1,200-square-foot home. The house, in Williamsburg, Va., comes with a computer file to print replacement knobs and light-switch covers. And the owner, April Springfield, was able to move in with her 13-year-old son just in time for Christmas.

