In 1 day, a 6th-grader gave a classmate the Heimlich and saved a woman from a fire

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Two different people have made it to the end of this year thanks to the same 11-year-old. Authorities in Muskogee, Okla., recognize Davyon Johnson. The Enid News & Eagle reports he used the Heimlich maneuver to save a schoolmate who was choking. Later the same day, he saw a woman's house on fire and helped her off her porch to safety. The police department has made him an honorary officer, and the school board gave an award for heroism. It's MORNING EDITION.