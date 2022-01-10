A lost letter is delivered unopened, 76 years after it was sent

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. A few months after World War II had finally ended in 1945, Sergeant John Gonsalves wrote home to his mother from his posting in Germany. He assured her he was fine and said the food was lousy. That letter got lost in the mail for 76 years, until last month, when it turned up unopened in a Pittsburgh post office and was finally delivered to Gonsalves' widow. She said it was amazing to see his handwriting and a snapshot of the past. She told Boston 25 News, imagine that - 76 years. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.