The state supreme court hears a challenge to redrawn districts

(WDET) The Michigan Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday on whether it should direct the state’s redistricting commission to re-draw recently-approved district maps.

At issue is whether Black voters will have adequate representation in the state legislature and Congress.

Katherine McKnight represents the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. She said districts that don’t have an African-American majority can still have Black representation.

“I think it's very important here that just because a district is not drawn at majority minority does not mean it will not elect a candidate of choice for the minority community,” she said.

But an attorney for a coalition of activists and Detroit politicians says it would take a “miracle” for a Black person to be voted into office in some of the new districts.

Nabih Ayad is representing those who brought the lawsuit. He said delays in getting census data - and the inexperience of the commission – is not an excuse.

“There's not a lot of time. And again, maybe it's because of the lack of the Census Bureau bringing this information in the six-month delay. But again, why should this community be the sacrificial lamb and all of this? It's unfair, and it's unjust,” he said.

Some state supreme court justices expressed hesitation at ruling on a Voting Rights Act case, since that’s usually reserved for federal court.

Still, with primary elections rapidly approaching the court is expected to rule soon.

