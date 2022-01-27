WMU's Board of Trustees defends President Montgomery in a new letter and video

Western Michigan University’s trustees have published a letter defending the school’s president, who’s facing criticism from unions for faculty, instructors and teaching assistants.

The WMU chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) took a vote last month in which nearly 80 percent of respondents said they had no confidence in President Edward Montgomery. The AAUP cited falling enrollment, poor communication and staff cuts as some of the major reasons for the vote. It sent a follow-up letter to the Board earlier this month.

The Teaching Assistants’ Union (TAU), as well as the Professional Instructors Organization (PIO) representing part-time faculty have joined the AAUP in its criticisms.

But in a video released with the trustees’ letter, Chair Lynn Chen-Zhang insists Montgomery is helping, not harming the university.

“We have assembled comprehensive evidence that Western is pointed in the right direction, and on the move,” she said.

Chen-Zhang also defended the bonus and raise Montgomery received last month. Many departments at Western have faced budget cuts since the COVID pandemic began.

Montgomery says he’ll now keep office hours where students, faculty and staff can talk to him.

But Thomas Fisher, president of the TAU, says it’s just a few hours a month.

“I think that speaks volumes in terms of what collaboration and communication and access to those with power actually looks like to them,” Fisher said.

The university did not immediately respond to a request to confirm how much time the president will make available.

