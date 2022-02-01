© 2022 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather related closings and delays
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Burdick-Thorn violist Nicholas Jeffrey offers insights into their community concert

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published February 1, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST
Burdick-Thorne Composer pics
Kati Agocs, Historisches Museum der Stadt Wien (Albrechtsberger) U.S. Library of Congress (Brahms)
Kati Agocs, J. Albrechtsberger, and J. Brahms are the composers on the program

The Burdick-Thorne Quartet, resident ensemble of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, is offering a free community concert at 7 pm tonight at First Presbyterian Church of Kalamazoo, featuring works by Kati Agocs, Johan Georg Albrechtsberger, and Johannes Brahms.
Nicholas Jeffrey joined the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra in 2019 as assistant principal violist, and violist for the Burdick-Thorne Quartet. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Jeffrey describes three pieces on the program: Imprimatur (2018) by Kati Agocs, the rarely-heard Concerto for Alto Trombone by JG Albrechtsburger, a contemporary of Haydn and Beethoven, and the Quintet in B minor, Op 115 by Johannes Brahms. Two KSO soloists will join the quartet: trombonist Kip Hickman and clarinetist Gyorgy Borisov.

Tags

local music
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance