Burdick-Thorn violist Nicholas Jeffrey offers insights into their community concert

The Burdick-Thorne Quartet, resident ensemble of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, is offering a free community concert at 7 pm tonight at First Presbyterian Church of Kalamazoo, featuring works by Kati Agocs, Johan Georg Albrechtsberger, and Johannes Brahms.

Nicholas Jeffrey joined the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra in 2019 as assistant principal violist, and violist for the Burdick-Thorne Quartet. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Jeffrey describes three pieces on the program: Imprimatur (2018) by Kati Agocs, the rarely-heard Concerto for Alto Trombone by JG Albrechtsburger, a contemporary of Haydn and Beethoven, and the Quintet in B minor, Op 115 by Johannes Brahms. Two KSO soloists will join the quartet: trombonist Kip Hickman and clarinetist Gyorgy Borisov.