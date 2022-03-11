WMUK wins three Broadcast Excellence Awards

WMUK has won three Broadcast Excellence Awards from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. The awards for entries that aired in 2021 were announced Thursday March 10th.

Sehvilla Mann’s Hotel program gets some people off the streets, but for how long? won best Mini-Documentary or Series. The three stories were produced as a joint project with MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. Part 1, Part 2, Part 3.

Kalamazoo Man’s Exhibit tells of woman who involuntarily aided medical advances won best in the category of special interest & Cultural Programming. It was produced by former WMUK journalist Earlene McMichael.

Leona Larson’s story WWII’s pilot’s family reunited with restored plane at Air Zoo took merit for Feature/Use of Medium.

Full list of winners of Broadcast Excellence Awards in Public Radio Group 1

Congratulations to WMUK’s news team, and thanks for their contributions.