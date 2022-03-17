Support WMUK with a phone call to 844-387-1021
Morning news brief
Published March 17, 2022 at 5:04 AM EDT
President Biden approves another huge weapons package for Ukraine. Germany is building what's expected to become Europe's largest military. New research examines school violence.
Copyright 2022 NPR
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.