A WMU police officer has resigned after arrest in sting

Western Michigan University says one of its police officers resigned Friday. That’s after he was arrested and accused of accosting a minor for immoral purposes.

In an email statement Western president Edward Montgomery said the alleged crime did not happen on campus, and did not target campus community members. Montgomery did not name Hohnke but he acknowledged the arrest and resignation of a Western police officer.

In his statement Montgomery said “the behavior alleged in the charges is abhorrent and completely counter to the university’s values.”

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office announced Hohnke’s arrest Friday. They also announced that two men from Mattawan, 26 year old Nathan Lee Ruzick and 27 year old Aaron James Bower-Guimond were arrested on similar charges.

