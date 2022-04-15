© 2022 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A WMU police officer has resigned after arrest in sting

WMUK | By Sehvilla Mann
Published April 15, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT
Hohnke.png
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department
/
Abraham Martin Hohnke

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department announced the arrests of three men Friday

Western Michigan University says one of its police officers resigned Friday. That’s after he was arrested and accused of accosting a minor for immoral purposes.

In an email statement Western president Edward Montgomery said the alleged crime did not happen on campus, and did not target campus community members. Montgomery did not name Hohnke but he acknowledged the arrest and resignation of a Western police officer.

In his statement Montgomery said “the behavior alleged in the charges is abhorrent and completely counter to the university’s values.”

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office announced Hohnke’s arrest Friday. They also announced that two men from Mattawan, 26 year old Nathan Lee Ruzick and 27 year old Aaron James Bower-Guimond were arrested on similar charges.

Sehvilla Mann
Sehvilla Mann joined WMUK’s news team in January 2014 as a reporter on the local government and education beats. Before that she covered a variety of topics, including environmental issues, for Bloomington, Indiana NPR and PBS affiliates WFIU and WTIU. She’s also written and produced stories for the Pacifica Network and WYSO Public Radio in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Sehvilla holds a B.A. in French from Earlham College and an M.A. in journalism from Indiana University.
See stories by Sehvilla Mann