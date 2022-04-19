Spring concert will capture summer vibes with “Sun, Sea and Sand”

Note: Audio is clear but impaired for the first 4 minutes of the interview.

Dr. Tom Evans remembers experiencing the beauty of Lake Michigan’s pristine, sandy beaches as a transplant to the state 27 years ago. He had it in mind when putting together the final concert of the Kalamazoo Concert Band season — the first season back after enduring the COVID-19 pandemic. He tells Cara Lieurance about the works which bring lakeshore relaxing and seashore vacations to mind, from Grainger’s Molly on the Shore to a medley of sea shanties and a suite from Pirates of the Caribbean. The winner of the KCB’s Youth Soloist competition, Dexter High School sophomore William Kletzka, will also join the band as a soloist on alto saxophone.

”Sun, Sea and Sand” will be held at 7:30 pm on Saturday, April 21 in Chenery Auditorium. It is free to all. Masks and proof of vaccination are required.