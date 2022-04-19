© 2022 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spring concert will capture summer vibes with “Sun, Sea and Sand”

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published April 19, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT
KCB at Chenery
C. Lieurance
/
The Kalamazoo Concert Band at Chenery Auditorium

Note: Audio is clear but impaired for the first 4 minutes of the interview.

Dr. Tom Evans remembers experiencing the beauty of Lake Michigan’s pristine, sandy beaches as a transplant to the state 27 years ago. He had it in mind when putting together the final concert of the Kalamazoo Concert Band season — the first season back after enduring the COVID-19 pandemic. He tells Cara Lieurance about the works which bring lakeshore relaxing and seashore vacations to mind, from Grainger’s Molly on the Shore to a medley of sea shanties and a suite from Pirates of the Caribbean. The winner of the KCB’s Youth Soloist competition, Dexter High School sophomore William Kletzka, will also join the band as a soloist on alto saxophone.

”Sun, Sea and Sand” will be held at 7:30 pm on Saturday, April 21 in Chenery Auditorium. It is free to all. Masks and proof of vaccination are required.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance