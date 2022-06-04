© 2022 WMUK
A new COVID-19 vaccine may be on the way

By Rob Stein
Published June 4, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT

FDA scientists say another COVID-19 vaccine appears to be highly effective, potentially offering a new tool to entice the millions of people who still aren't vaccinated to finally get inoculated.

