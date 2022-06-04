WMUK.org is experiencing technical difficulties with our online streams. Our streams are still available on our mobile apps. We apologize for the inconvenience.
A new COVID-19 vaccine may be on the way
Published June 4, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT
FDA scientists say another COVID-19 vaccine appears to be highly effective, potentially offering a new tool to entice the millions of people who still aren't vaccinated to finally get inoculated.
Rob Stein is a correspondent and senior editor on NPR's science desk.