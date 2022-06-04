© 2022 WMUK
Politics chat: Biden pleads for gun control; Trump adviser indicted

By Ron Elving
Published June 4, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT

Though Congress likely won't pass President Biden's most ambitious gun control proposals, some legislation might still be possible. Also, a second former Trump adviser is indicted.

