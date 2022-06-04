WMUK.org is experiencing technical difficulties with our online streams. Our streams are still available on our mobile apps. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Politics chat: Biden pleads for gun control; Trump adviser indicted
Published June 4, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT
Though Congress likely won't pass President Biden's most ambitious gun control proposals, some legislation might still be possible. Also, a second former Trump adviser is indicted.
