WMUK.org is experiencing technical difficulties with our online streams. We are working with our vendor to resolve this as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.
X Alfonso's 'Ancestros Sinfonicos' tops Alt.Latino's mid-year top albums roundup
Published June 5, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT
To kick off summer, NPR's Ayesha Rascoe and Felix Contreras, host of Alt.Latino, discuss an album by Cuba musician X Alfonso.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.