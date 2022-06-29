Kalamazoo-area police want closer ties with mental-health experts. Now they try to make that happen.

In Kalamazoo County -- as in across the country -- police calls frequently involve individuals in the throes of a behavioral-health crisis.

In 2021, Kalamazoo County’s 911 central dispatch received almost 19,000 calls in which a behavioral-health issue was flagged, county officials estimate. That’s an average of 51 calls a day.

County police agencies have been working for years to improve their response to such calls, particularly in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests two years ago. Now there's an effort to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement agencies in Kalamazoo County and the mental health system.

