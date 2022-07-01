Details of a Chicano activist's mysterious death are unraveled in a new podcast

It was the early '90s and a voice piercing through the airwaves at a student radio station in Davis, California, galvanized the growing Chicano movement.

Within a few years, that man would be dead.

His voice silenced.

His name was Oscar Gomez. and his body was found at the bottom of a massive bluff in Santa Barbara.

KPCC/LAist's Adolfo Guzman-Lopez has been unraveling the details of his mysterious death and the legacy he left behind, in a new podcast — Imperfect Paradise: The Forgotten Revolutionary.

Find more at LAist.com.

