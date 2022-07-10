© 2022 WMUK
Albion College's nature center is closed after reports of an alligator in the Kalamazoo River

Published July 10, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT
Gerson Barreiros
Wikimedia Commons

There were two independent sightings of an alligator in the river

Albion College closed the Whitehouse Nature Center over the weekend. A Facebook post from the college says the center was closed Sunday "out of an abundance of caution" after two independent sightings of an alligator in the Kalamazoo River.

The college advises people to "stay away from areas near the Nature Center, and remain vigilant around bodies of water."

