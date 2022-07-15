Primary Election 2022

Voters will decide which candidates will move on to the November general election on August 2nd. That includes Republican and Democratic primaries for state and local offices. There are also non-partisan judicial races. Some communities are also voting on ballot issues.

Below are some links for voter registration and information about what is on the ballot.

The Michigan Secretary of State has links to answer questions about registration, polling locations, how to vote absentee and more.

The Secretary of State also has pages about the state's new redistricting process and maps. There is also a site with campaign finance information and a page on election security.

Vote 411 is provided by the League of Women Voters Education Fund. It includes sample ballots by entering your address, and information about candidates as well as ballot proposals.

Public Media Network in Kalamazoo has a series of videos with candidate statements and a forum for judicial candidates that was sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Kalamazoo.

The new 2nd Congressional District includes Barry County, as well as parts of Kent and Eaton Counties. Republican Congressman John Moolenaar faces a primary challenge from Tom Norton, running as an "anti-establishment" candidate.

