Sunday Puzzle: Cities of America!

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a well-known U.S. city or town that has a two-word name. I'm going to give you rhymes for the respective parts. You name the places.

Ex. Lodge Kitty, Kan. --> DODGE CITY

1. Calm Things, Cal.

2. Fertile Speech, S.C.

3. Quaker Sites, Ohio

4. Blue Raven, Conn.

5. Short Chain, Ind.

6. Quart Buyers, Fla.

7. Thin Shawls, Ida.

8. Make Snarls, La.

9. Star Barber, Me.

10. Rattle Squeak, Mich.

11. Fine Stuff, Ark.

12. Hand Function, Colo.

13. Ain't Proud, Minn.

14. Swell Lasso, Tex.

15. Great Knowledge, Pa.

Last week's challenge: Name a famous person in American television — 6 letters in the first name, 4 letters in the last. Switch the last letter of the first name with the first letter of the last. Then reverse the order of the two modified names. You'll get a phrase meaning "almost typical." What is it?

Challenge answer: Norman Lear

Winner: Hannah Wilson of Chicago, Illinois



Challenge:

This is the start of a two-week creative challenge. The object is to write a sentence using only the letters of any particular U.S. state. You can pick the state and repeat letters as often as necessary. For example:

NEW YORK --> No one knew we were ornery.

WASHINGTON --> Sighting a ghost tonight was astonishing.

Entries will be judged on originality, sense, naturalness of syntax, humor, and overall elegance. *No more than three sentences per entry, please.*

If you know the answer to the two-week challenge, submit it here by Wednesday, August 17 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

