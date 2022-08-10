WMUK outage scheduled for Wednesday August 10th has been postponed

WMUK, 102.1FM is scheduled to be off the air for several hours on Wednesday August 10th.

The outage is necessary to allow for work on our broadcast tower. The work is dependent on weather. 102.1FM is scheduled to be off the air beginning sometime between 10:00am and 11:00am Wednesday August 10th. We should be back on the air by 5:00pm that day.

102.1FM will be unavailable during the outage, as well as both of WMUK's HD channels.

However live programming can still be heard through our streams at wmuk.org and the WMUK app.

Classical WMUK's signal on 89.9FM will not be affected.