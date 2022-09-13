General Election 2022

Governor, Attorney General and Secretary of State will be on the Michigan statewide ballot in November.

U.S. House, state House and state Senate races , along with statewide ballot issues, will be decided.

There will also be local elections at the community level, such as County Commission.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. Below are some links for voter registration and information about what is on the ballot.

The Michigan Secretary of State has links to answer questions about registration, polling locations, how to vote absentee and more.

The Secretary of State also has a page about the state's new redistricting process and maps. There is also a site with campaign finance information.

Vote 411 is provided by the League of Women Voters Education Fund. It includes sample ballots by entering your address, and information about candidates as well as ballot proposals.

