New issue of Encore takes us through 150 years of the Kalamazoo Public Library

Editor Marie Lee talks to Cara Lieurance about the stories written for the newest edition of Encore Magazine, which focuses on culture and community in west Michigan.

This month's cover story takes a deep dive into both the history and future of the Kalamazoo Public Library. Other highlights include a profile of a trained composer and mushroom forager who makes videos that have garnered her nearly a million followers, and a look behind a popular pizza place in Mattewan that was purchased by a loyal patron.

Lee says she is always looking for cultural events and ideas she may have missed. She can be reached by email at editor@encoremagazine.com.