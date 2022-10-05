© 2022 WMUK
New issue of Encore takes us through 150 years of the Kalamazoo Public Library

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published October 5, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT
A54ABA09-2132-4BBD-AC4A-E7695B7DF97A.jpeg
Brian K. Powers, courtesy of Encore Magazine
/
The Kalamazoo Public Library, Central Branch

Editor Marie Lee talks to Cara Lieurance about the stories written for the newest edition of Encore Magazine, which focuses on culture and community in west Michigan.

This month's cover story takes a deep dive into both the history and future of the Kalamazoo Public Library. Other highlights include a profile of a trained composer and mushroom forager who makes videos that have garnered her nearly a million followers, and a look behind a popular pizza place in Mattewan that was purchased by a loyal patron.

Lee says she is always looking for cultural events and ideas she may have missed. She can be reached by email at editor@encoremagazine.com.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance