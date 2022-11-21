WMUK Announces New Weekend Programs, Starting January 1, 2023

WMUK is happy to announce new programs for our weekend line-up in 2023. Starting January 7, The Moth Radio Hour from PRX will debut Saturday mornings at 11 on 102.1 FM, following NPR’s Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me! WMUK will also add Reveal from PRX, Sunday evenings at 6, with Snap Judgment moving to 7 pm. Reveal joins our lineup on January 1.

The Moth Radio Hour is a Peabody Award-weekly series featuring true stories told live on stage without scripts, notes, props, or accompaniment. Each Moth Radio Hour mixes humorous, heartbreaking, and poignant tales that captivate, surprise, and delight audiences with their honesty, bravery and humor.

Reveal is the Peabody Award-winning investigative journalism program for public radio from The Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX. From prisons to protests, immigration to the environment, Reveal goes deep into the pressing issues of our times. The show is hosted by Al Letson and partners with reporters and newsrooms around the world. These changes mean that TED Radio Hour, The Library and The Business will leave WMUK’s 102.1 FM schedule.

On Classical WMUK 89.9 FM, the Saturday broadcast of NPR’s From the Top moves from 4 to 5 pm. This change will result in fewer episodes being pre-empted by live Metropolitan Opera broadcasts from New York. An encore broadcast will continue airing Sunday night at 7.

These schedule adjustments are in response to changes in listening from our audience, which we are constantly evaluating.

WMUK’s updated radio schedule for both channels, effective January 1, 2023, will be available at wmuk.org/schedule

