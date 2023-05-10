WMUK 102.1FM to operate at reduced power Thursday May 11

WMUK will need to operate at reduced power for part of the day on Thursday May 11th. This will allow for work on our main broadcast tower.

The work is scheduled to begin at 11am on the 11th and should conclude by late that afternoon.

Many of our listeners should not not notice any difference in service during that time. However, listeners further away from the center of our coverage area (Kalamazoo County) may have difficulty tuning in 102.1FM as well as Classical WMUK on 102.1FM HD-2. Classical WMUK on 89.9FM will not be affected.

Listeners who can’t hear our signals as normal can still find them at our website and through the WMUK app.

Thank you for your patience. We are working to keep this reduction in power as brief as possible.