'Wait Wait' for May 20, 2023: With Not My Job guest Golda Rosheuvel

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Golda Rosheuvel and panelists Adam Burke, Negin Farsad and Luke Burbank. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Martha, My Dear!; The Return of A Legend; Seasonal Wardrobe Disorder

Panel Questions

Gen Z Gets Posh

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about a surprising TV hit, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We ask Queen Charlotte's Golda Rosheuvel about Dairy Queen

Golda Rosheuvel was so great as Queen Charlotte on Bridgerton that they made a spinoff for her, and get this, it's even better than the original. She may be the best queen on TV, but can she answer our questions about Dairy Queen?

Panel Questions

Tough Times for Anarchists; Taco Tussle; What Not To Do On Safari

Limericks

Bill reads three news-related limericks: Belches Quelched; Sweater Weather; Getting Jack Rabbit Jacked

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after Martha Stewart, who will be the next surprise cover model.

