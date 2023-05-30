Refugees fleeing fighting in Sudan are streaming into neighboring Chad

The Darfur region in West Sudan is a vast area that has been traumatised by decades of genocidal violence. It is now suffering again.

While the capital Khartoum has been the epicentre of the recent conflict between two warring generals, those fleeing from Darfur have been sharing their accounts of the brutal and under-reported fighting there.

Thousands of people have been making their way over the Sudan border, to neighbouring Chad, a country that is already sheltering thousands of Sudanese refugees from previous conflicts in Darfur. NPR's Africa correspondent Emmanuel Akinwotu reports from Chad.

