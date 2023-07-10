© 2023 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
102.1 FM HD-1 and HD-2/Classical WMUK are temporarily off-air due to technical difficulties. We apologize for the inconvenience, and are working to correct the problem.
Classical WMUK can still be heard on 89.9 FM in Kalamazoo and streamed from wmuk.org and the WMUK App.

A preview of tomorrow's NATO annual summit

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published July 10, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT

On Tuesday, the 31 members of the NATO alliance will meet for their annual summit — the second summit held since Russia's full scale invasion of Ukraine.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley