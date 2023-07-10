© 2023 WMUK
Morning news brief

Published July 10, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT

President Biden seeks to shore up America's alliances in Europe. Ukrainian commanders, released by Russia, return to Ukraine. A federal court bans gender-affirming care for Tennessee minors.

