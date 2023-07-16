102.1 FM HD-1 and HD-2/Classical WMUK are temporarily off-air due to technical difficulties. We apologize for the inconvenience, and are working to correct the problem. Classical WMUK can still be heard on 89.9 FM in Kalamazoo and streamed from wmuk.org and the WMUK App.
In New Mexico, temperatures are too high for birds to use their usual coping methods
Bryce is in his junior year as an undergraduate at the University of New Mexico. He has a passion for making anything media related, from fine art photography to recording audio or making short films. He enjoys making things come to life. What brings him into the radio? It’s a unique and interesting spin on storytelling. It’s quick and unpredictable and you never know what will be said live on the air.