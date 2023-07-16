© 2023 WMUK
102.1 FM HD-1 and HD-2/Classical WMUK are temporarily off-air due to technical difficulties. We apologize for the inconvenience, and are working to correct the problem.
Classical WMUK can still be heard on 89.9 FM in Kalamazoo and streamed from wmuk.org and the WMUK App.

Politics chat: NATO and the defense bill; Biden touts his role reviving the economy

By Sacha Pfeiffer,
Mara Liasson
Published July 16, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT

House Republicans are complicating the annual defense authorization bill while President Biden is touting the state of the economy.

