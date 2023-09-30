'Wait Wait' for September 30, 2023: Live in LA with Bob and Erin Odenkirk!

This week's show was recorded at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guests Bob and Erin Odenkirk and panelists Jess Klein, Karen Chee, and Maz Jobrani. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

NFL: Taylor's Version, All That Glitters, Three Strikes

Panel Questions

A Spy By Any Other Name

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell us three stories of the origin of a name, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Bob and Erin Odenkirk on Kirkland Brand products

Bob Odenkirk is a comedy legend and his daughter Erin might be even funnier. They join us to talk about Zilot, their new book of poetry for kids, and to answer our three questions about Kirkland, Costco's house brand

Panel Questions

Who's A Bad Boy, Lose Your Voice

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Identical Dental, Uninvited Guests, Walk Upon A Star

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict who will go on strike next.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.