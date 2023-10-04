Kalamazoo city candidate forum October 11th

A forum for candidates running for Mayor of Kalamazoo and for the City Commission is being held Wednesday October 11th. It will run from 5:00pm to 7:30pm in Ballroom A in the Western Student Center.

The forum for candidates running for Kalamazoo City Commission will begin at 5:00 and wrap up around 6:15. Then a forum with the candidates running for mayor is scheduled to start at 6:30.

Parking is available in Lot 41 behind Sangren Hall. Campus parking map

Sponsors are WMUK, the Western Student Association, WMU WeVote, Western’s Lee Honors College, NowKalamazoo.org, The League of Women Voters of the Kalamazoo Area and the Public Media Network.

Find more information here.