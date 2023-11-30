© 2023 WMUK
1000 years of music will be sung by WMU ensembles in 'A Choral Christmas'

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published November 30, 2023 at 9:57 PM EST
Close-up of a candle
Julie Jablonski
/
Julie Jablonski, via Flickr. All Creative Commons license
“Ambiance”

The sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church of Kalamazoo will be garlanded with winter greens for a concert of music featuring an array of Western Michigan University choral ensembles, at 4 and 7:30 pm on Saturday, Dec 2. They include the University Chorale, Amphion, Anima, Gold Company, the Campus Choir, the Holiday Grand Chorus and Holiday Brass. Dr. Kimberly Dunn Adams, Director of Choral Activities at Western Michigan University, and Dr. Jacob Berglin, Assistant Professor of Music Education joined Cara Lieurance to talk about a concert designed to give listeners the gift of reflection on time, grief, and solace.

Tickets are available at this link.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
