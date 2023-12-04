Morning news brief

We are currently experiencing technical issues with Classical WMUK 89.9-FM. Many listeners will not be able to receive the signal. We apologize and are working to restore the station to full power. 102.1-FM HD-2 and the streams through our website and app are still available
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.